GIBSON CITY — James H. "Jim" Brucker, 90, of Gibson City passed away at 11:48 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 1, 2019) at home.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Sibley.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or Gibson Area Hospital.
Jim was born March 24, 1929, in Fairbury, a son of Henry and Lena Meyer Brucker. He married Flossie Mae Brown on March 4, 1951, in Gibson City. She preceded him in death April 7, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Marland (Joann) Brucker of Mahomet and Mark (Molly) Brucker of Elliott; seven grandchildren, Shawn Arnold, Jennifer (Vic) Bradshaw, Jodi Hott, Justin Brucker, Brad (Heather) Brucker, Nick (Katie) Brucker and Jesse Brucker; six great-grandchildren; and special companion, Dorothy Sosamon of Gibson City.
He was preceded in death by two sons, James Jr. and Eric, and one daughter, Teresa.
Jim was a farmer and truck driver for many years; most recently, Buhs Trucking in Gibson City.
He was a member of the Gibson City Lions Club, and Jim loved going to Sprint car races.
Jim never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
To leave online condolences and to view a tribute video, please visit rosenbaumfuneralhome.com.