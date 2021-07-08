URBANA — James Michael Bruns, 77, of Urbana passed away Monday (July 5, 2021) in Indianapolis.
He was born March 25, 1944, in Watseka, the son of the Rev. Heye E. and Elizabeth (Harms) Bruns.
He is survived by three daughters, Jamie Bruns of Champaign, Brandy Stover (LeeRoy) of Urbana and Tara Wilson (Joel) of Fawn Grove, Pa.; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Travis, Justen and Ethan; his brother, David C. Bruns, M.D., of Gifford, and former wife, Carol Bruns, of Urbana; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Suzanne Ross; sisters, Esther Flessner and Margaret VanHoveln; and brother, Paul Bruns.
Jim graduated from Holland High School (Holland, Ind.) in 1962. He attended Wartburg College and Indiana University (Indianapolis). He was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church (Urbana) for 49 years. Jim worked as a receiving supervisor for Collegiate Cap & Gown (Herff-Jones) for 52 years. As a young adult, he was a licensed private pilot and was a member of the Huntingburg Flight Club. Jim had a passion for antique tractors, especially Farmall (International Harvester) tractors.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 2200 Philo Road, Urbana, with visitation starting at 9 at the church. Pastor Bob Rasmus will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.