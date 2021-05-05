CHAMPAIGN — James Lee Burnett Jr., Ph.D., of Sartell, Minn., born and raised in Champaign, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Jimmy was 61 years old.
He leaves behind his loving mother, the Rev. Dr. Evelyn Burnett Underwood, and two loving and praying fathers, James Burnett Sr. and Bishop King James Underwood. Jimmy is survived by five siblings, 11 children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are as follows:
Wake will be held Friday, May 7, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will take place May 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., directly followed by a homegoing celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, IL 61801. Dr. Burnett will be buried in Lincoln Memorial Gardens, 1803 N. Coler Ave., Urbana.
Plants, flowers and cards can be sent to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign, IL 61820; phone: 217-351-8115.