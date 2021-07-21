BOURBONNAIS — James C. “Jim” Rollins, 79, of Bourbonnais passed away Saturday (July 17, 2021) at the Illinois Manteno Veterans' Home.
He was born July 28, 1941, in Rankin, the son of Charles Albert and Marjorie Fern (Henady) Rollins. James married Joan Coyne on May 16, 1970, in Kankakee. Jim worked in maintenance in a factory. He was a jokester. Jim enjoyed woodworking. He especially loved spending time with his family and always put them first. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Joan Rollins of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Jeanene (Brad) Rollins-Snead of Aurora and Jaci Rollins of Lafayette, Ind.; one grandchild, Alton Rollins-Freemott; and one sister, Barb Stanley of Mansfield.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the 4 p.m. memorial service Thursday, July 22, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais (815-932-1214). Please sign his guest book at clancygernon.com.