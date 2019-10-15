CLARENCE — James Donald Cappellano of Clarence, born July 31, 1963, died Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) at age 56.
He was preceded in death by a son, Justin Lee Cappellano; and mother-in-law, Shirley Lemley.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jody Cappellano of Clarence; son, James Donald Cappellano Jr. (Ashlee St. Peter) of Bellevue, Neb.; parents, Ronald and Dolores Cappellano of Wellington; siblings, Charlotte Davis (Mark) of Harlingen, Texas, Ronnie Cappellano Jr. (Patty) of Wellington, Frank Cappellano of Wellington, Richard Cappellano of Hoopeston, Keith Cappellano (Debbie) of Hoopeston and Brenda Dunavan (Ron) of Hoopeston; father-in-law, Larry Lemley (Cheri) of Summerfield, Fla.; brother-in-law, Brian Lemley (Tammy) of Paxton; sister-in-law, Diana Bunnell (Mark) of Plattsmouth, Neb.; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of his kids in Clarence.
A celebration of life for James will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Middlefork Forest Preserve. Dinner will be served.
Inurnment will be at Glen Cemetery in Paxton.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.