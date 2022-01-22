James Carpenter Jan 22, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POTOMAC — James Carpenter, 64, of Potomac died at 5:04 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 18, 2022) at home.Burial will be in East Lynn Cemetery, East Lynn. Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos