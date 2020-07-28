WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — James R. Casad, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Jim was born March 4, 1949, in Champaign, the son of Charles and Betty (Appl) Casad. Jim graduated from Central High School in 1967, then was in the Air Force for almost four years, with one year overseas. Jim met Janis in Michigan while stationed at Kincheloe Air Force Base and was married for 47 years.
He enjoyed collecting Red Wing Pottery and trains. Jim also enjoyed being outdoors and cookouts with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janis; daughters, Tricia (Matthew) Kubly and Melissa (John) Kane; brother, Larry Casad; sister, Vicky (Rex) Apperson; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
No services are planned at this time.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com (608-253-7884).