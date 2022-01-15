URBANA — James Wiley Clements, 93, of Urbana passed away at 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 10, 2022) at Bickford Assisted Living of Champaign.
James was born on Nov. 30, 1928, in Birmingham, Ala., a son of James Wiley and Anna Rivers Clements. He married Deane Keeton on June 20, 1955, in Kansas City, Mo. She preceded him in death on March 28, 2016.
Survivors include a daughter, Anne Elizabeth Clements of Urbana, and a grandson, James Dean Hayes.
James served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
