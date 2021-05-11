GIFFORD — James “Jimbo” Combest, 84, of Rantoul met his heavenly father on Saturday (May 8, 2021) at Country Health Care, Gifford, where he had lived since July 2012.
Jim was born on Dec. 29, 1936.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy (John) Combest of Danville; and cousin and guardian, Art Combest of Rantoul, who was born 12 hours after Jim.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Bill” Combest; mother, Hallie (Wilson) Combest; brother, John; and sister, Carole.
Jim was known by many in Rantoul for being their “Garbageman” as he worked for his cousin at C&S Sanitary most of his adult life. Having been brought up in an Illinois State School, he had an unusual speech pattern, which made it hard to understand him at times. Once you got to know him, you would discover a bright mind and a caring soul. Jim was a very hard worker, an avid White Sox fan and a good guy.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Maplewood Cemetery, Rantoul. Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Jim’s family by sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.