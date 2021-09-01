ST. JOSEPH — James I. Cotter, 55, of St. Joseph passed away at 7:53 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Jim was born July 1, 1966 in Paxton, the son of Kenneth and Frances (Peters) Cotter of Piper City. He married Susan Gronewald on July 18, 1992. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Elena Kae Cotter of Normal and Austin James Cotter and Caleb Addison Cotter, both of St. Joseph; a brother, Robert (Ronda) Cotter of Piper City; three nephews, Kenny and John Cotter of Piper City and Nick Miller of Rochelle; one niece, Hannah Miller of Weldon; his mother, Frances Cotter of Piper City; and his in-laws, Roger and Betty Gronewald of Royal.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth, and his grandparents.
To know Jim was to love Jim. He was an avid Cubs, Illini and St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Fan. He worked for over 30 years in the University of Illinois Library system.
In the evenings and weekends, Jim was a freelance writer covering the Fighting Illini, SJ-O Spartans and other local teams. He wrote for the St. Joseph Leader, St. Joseph Record, Danville Commercial News and Orange and Blue News. He also did radio spots for WGCY in Gibson City.
Jim was happiest when he was in the bleachers or along the sidelines watching his kids' activities and the games/events he was covering. Jim coached his kids in tee-ball, baseball, softball and basketbll.
In honor of Jim, please wear your favorite team's shirt to the visitation and service.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Pastor James Lehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
