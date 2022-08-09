ALLERTON — James I. Courson, 78, of Allerton passed away peacefully on Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at the Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Jim was born on March 30, 1944, in Allerton, to Loren and Katheleen (Rudder) Courson. He married Beverly Flynn on April 23, 1965, in Villa Grove.
He is survived by two children, Jeannie (Allen) Bishop of Allerton and Tom (Julie) Courson of Dalton City; two grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Courson; and two sisters, Marjorie (Paul) Wilson and Barb Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Alex Smith; and sister, Sue Ramsey.
James attended ABL high school and worked at Courson Hardware. He enjoyed working on race cars and pulling tractors, fishing and attending his grandchildren's ball games.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Young America Cemetery, Hume, with Pastor Clyde Snyder officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Allerton Methodist Church.