ALEXANDRIA, Va. — James Craig Potter, environmental lawyer of Alexandria, Va., passed away of brain cancer on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was 78.
Craig was raised in Urbana and began his legal career in Wyoming, where he fell in love with the outdoors. In 1975, Craig moved to D.C., where he worked on Capitol Hill, served in several presidential appointments at the Interior Department and led the air program at the Environmental Protection Agency.
In 1980, Craig met Louise Carter, a schoolteacher from Baltimore. They were married in 1982, had their only son, Spencer, in 1983, and earlier this year celebrated 40 years together.
Following his government service, Craig began a thriving private legal practice and established himself as a nationally recognized environmental attorney specializing in clean air, clean water and endangered species. His proudest professional accomplishment was the 30 years of conservation work he did for the San Diego Zoo.
Craig is remembered as a man of many interests, a passionate environmentalist, a devoted father and husband, a first-class fisherman, and a lover of life.
A service in memory of Craig will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 22, 2022, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 1608 Russell Road, Alexandria, Va.