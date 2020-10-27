CHAMPAIGN — James Crotzer, 73, of Champaign passed away at 3:28 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Private graveside services for the family will be held at Danville National Cemetery, Danville. A celebration of life service will follow in the spring. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
James was born July 26, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John L. and Virginia (Potts) Crotzer. He married Patricia Westenhaver on Feb. 10, 1968, in Champaign. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Rachele (Ben) Crotzer Johnson of Frisco, Texas, and Justin (Kristin) Crotzer of Indianapolis; and four grandchildren, Calvin Johnson, Holly Claire Johnson, Ruby Crotzer and Clover Crotzer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marvin "Bud" Crotzer.
James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam. He retired from Alloy Engineering and Casting after 48 years of service. James liked to travel and watch sporting events. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was proud of his children's accomplishments.
Memorials may be made to a veterans group of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at freesefh.com.