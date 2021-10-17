KERRVILLE, Texas — James Edward Culp, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, surrounded by loved ones and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda F. Dubree-Culp, and daughter, Carmen L. Culp-Hursey.
As a teen, Jim was a member of Vermilion Heights Christian Church and active in their youth program during these years on local and state levels.
He attended Washington Grade School and Danville High School, then joined the U.S. Marine Corps in November 1953. Jim spent 16 years in the USMC with time in Korea, Japan, Hawaii and Vietnam in 1964-1965.
Jim and Wanda were married on Oct. 2, 1962, and he was the proud father of Carmen Lee Culp Hursey (Jim E. Hursey) and her many accomplishments.
Following military service, he became a police officer with the Danville police force from 1967 to 1981. In 1981, they moved to Hanksville, Utah, where he managed the marina for Dell E. Webb until 1984, and then moved to Florida to be close to their daughter.
Jim became fleet manager at the City of Lake Worth, Fla., from 1984 to 2000. Upon retirement, they moved to Gainesville, Fla. In 2005, they returned to Danville, where he volunteered at the Danville VA facility. In 2018, they moved to Kerrville, Texas, to be close to sister-in-law Penny Dubree Bowman.
Jim's best buddies were Joe Tharp, Butch Barney, Jerry Jeffries and Bob Testa.
A memorial service will be held in spring 2022 at Danville National Cemetary with full military honors.
Memorial donations may be given "In Memory of James E. Culp" to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028; or the Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society, P.O. Box 294810, Kerrville, TX 78028.