CHAMPAIGN — James Dunn Scholer, 75, of Champaign passed away Thursday (Aug. 11, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
James was born Sept. 24, 1946, in Mattoon, the son of Robert and Betty Dunn Scholer. He married Sharon Swearingen in Bloomington on Aug. 13, 1988.
James is survived by his wife, Sharon; along with his daughter, Melissa Scholer of Texas; son, Kristopher Scholer of Colorado; grandson Nesta Lenhart-Scholer of Colorado; grandson James Guthrie of Texas; and sister, Mahala Sampson of Fisher.
James graduated from Mattoon High School, Lincoln Christian College and Seminary and Fort Hayes State University. He was ordained by the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He positively influenced the lives of others through his career as a supervisor for the Department of Children and Family Services and as a minister in churches in Kansas, Colorado and Illinois. He spent the last 15 years of his career as executive director of the Community Resources and Counseling Center in Paxton.
James enjoyed golfing and collecting records and postcards. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family playing board games. James was a very social person who enjoyed meeting new people and always looked forward to joining his friends for morning coffee.
James’ family greatly appreciates the compassionate care James received from Dr. Vamsi Vasireddy, Dr. Michael Aref, Dr. Sami Zabenah, Dr. Syed Hussain, Dr. Sarah Spizzirri and the medical staff of the Oncology Department at Carle Foundation Hospital.
A “living” celebration of life was held for James on June 4 for family and friends. Per James’ request, cremation rights will be accorded, and no services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.