BEMENT — James Dean Wittig, 83, of Bement died at 10:32 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 9, 2021) at home.There will be no public services for the Army veteran. Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.