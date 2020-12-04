PHILO — James “Jim” Deweese, 77, of Philo passed away at 4:19 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at home.
There will be no services. Freese Funeral Home, Sidney, is assisting the family.
Mr. Deweese was born April 4, 1943, in Tuscola, a son to Ray and Millie Jones Deweese. He married Louise Harvey on Aug. 30, 1963; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Gina (Clay) Keller of Philo and Darren (Sonia) Deweese of Athens, Ga.; four grandchildren, Courtney Keller of St. Joseph and Noah, Miah and Evan Deweese of Athens; and brother, John (Jan) Deweese of Lafayette, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wanda Doggett and Joyce Long; and a brother, Richard Deweese.
Jim was a Christian man who read the Bible and prayed every day. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Urbana. He was employed at Supervalue for 39 years. He loved to help people. He also loved to fish and hunt mushrooms.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.