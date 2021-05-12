POTOMAC — James Ronald Duncan I, 83, of Potomac passed away at 5:51 a.m. Sunday (May 9, 2021) at home.
James was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Rossville, the son of Mason B. and Dorene Jane (Amick) Duncan. He married Anne Burke on Nov. 26, 1959, at United Methodist Church in Potomac. She survives.
He is also survived by one daughter, Jane (Kevin) Collins of Ogden; two sons, James (Annie) Duncan II of Newark, Ohio, and John (Joyce) Duncan of Auburn; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Paul) Stimak of Fort Walton Beach, Fla.; sister-in-law, Loretta Burke of Potomac; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bette Hosler.
James graduated from Potomac High School, in 1957. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1964. Jim worked for 30 years as a clerk for the railroad until his retirement in 2003, and he also farmed for several years. He was a member of Middlefork United Methodist Church, Potomac Lions Club and Pleasant View Masonic Lodge, where he was a 32-degree mason. James enjoyed genealogy, collecting trains, gardening and most importantly to him was spending time with his family, especially hosting wiener roasts.
A celebration of James’ life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Middlefork United Methodist Church, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. He will be laid to rest following the services in Potomac Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Potomac American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Middlefork United Methodist Church. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Jim’s life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.