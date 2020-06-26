SAVOY — James “Jim” William Dunn, 71, husband of Lynne Nicol Dunn of Savoy, passed peacefully in his home on Wednesday (June 24, 2020). Jim was born on Sept. 25, 1948, in Urbana. He is the son of Robert and Mary Dunn.
Jim graduated from Urbana High School in 1966 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968. He attained electrician’s mate third class petty officer before being honorably discharged in 1972. Jim served as an electrician on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA-42 at Mayport, Fla. Jim later became a union journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 601, and after 18 years of service with the University of Illinois, he retired in 2011.
Jim was an avid music lover and loved to sing and play the guitar with friends. Even though he didn’t play the drums, he bought a set for his grandkids to play when they visited. Jim also enjoyed golf, NASCAR, landscaping, building model airplanes and making wine.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lynne; his daughters, Jessica J. Zimmer of Carlyle and Janis (Michael) Kamauf of Humble, Texas; his mother, Mary Dunn of Gifford; grandchildren, Stormy Zimmer, Augustus, Alexis, Evangelina and Vaughan Kamauf; and his sister, Nancy (Peter) Dancker of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Dunn.
Due to COVID restrictions, Jim’s private celebration of life service will be live-streamed from our church website on Monday, June 29, at newhorizonchurch.org at 3 p.m.
Public visitation for Jim will be held Monday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at New Horizon United Methodist, 3002 W. Bloomington Road, Champaign, IL 61822. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained.
Jim loved his Hawaiian shirts so please feel free to wear one in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to New Horizon Church Haiti Orphanage Fund or Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue.
