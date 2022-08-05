SAVOY — James E. Donahoe, 83, of Savoy died Sunday (July 31, 2022) while in hospice at Illini Heritage Nursing Home, Champaign.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating, followed by private burial at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Visitation at the church will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
James was born on Oct. 14, 1938, in Decatur, the son of Edward A. and Hazel Rudy Donahoe. He married Miriam Brix on Nov. 26, 1958, who survives.
Also surviving are one brother, Robert, and nieces and nephews, Susan (Jeff) Dippold, Craig (Tina) Mellendorf, John (Anna) Donahoe, Jeff (Michelle) Donahoe and Jacob Donahoe.
He was preceded in death by a brother.
James became an Eagle Scout during high school. After graduating from Milliken University with a business degree, he served in the U.S. Air Force for six years, achieving the rank of captain. James thoroughly enjoyed his long career at Eisner Foods as a buyer and counselor. Following retirement, he served as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for many years. James was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran School or the donor’s personal preference. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.