RANTOUL — James (Jim) Edward Fowler Jr. passed into the arms of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ at 11:04 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 26, 2021) at home in Rantoul with his wife, Diane, and their friend, Connie Shepherd, at his side.
Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diane (Warren) Fowler; children, Karen (Darryl) Savage and David (Johnnah Landry) Fowler; and six grandchildren.
Jim was raised in Loda, the son of James Edward Fowler Sr. (Eddie) and Elsie Myers Fowler. He graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1964 and Prairie Bible College, Alberta, Canada, in 1970. Jim was a pastor and pastored in Baptist churches in Urbana, Kenora, Ontario, and Nipigon, Ontario, Canada. In 1990, he became the executive director of the Christian Servicemen’s Center, Inc., which was headquartered in Rantoul.
A private burial service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Loda, and a celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date at Bible Baptist Church, Rantoul. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Bible Baptist Church, Rantoul. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.