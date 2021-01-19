TOLONO — James Eugene “Gene” Creek, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday (Jan. 16, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with his family by his side.
He was born May 19, 1937, in Champaign. He was a 1955 graduate of Champaign High School. He married Beverly (Burcham) Creek on Jan. 17, 1959, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Champaign. She survives.
He’s an Air Force veteran. He worked for the University of Illinois, over the course of 35 years, serving the Central Stores Department, the 9-hole golf course, the ice arena, and his most treasured job was working the UI football maintenance crew, where he raised and lowered the American flag for 50 years. Some of his other pride and joys were owning and operating C&S Railroad that ran at Country Fair during Christmas time for many years, a Boy Scout Troop leader for many years, he was a member of the Tolono Volunteer Fire Department for 40-plus years, a member of the Tolono Fun Day Committee, along with a member of the Boom Boom Boys.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Cameron Creek.
His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of their children, Chris (Peg) Creek, Cindy (Scott) Hughes, Troy (Jo Ann) Creek and Wendy (Jeff) Gooch; 11 grandkids, Heather (Doug) Gleckler, Kristen (Nick) Farney, Joshua (Rachael) Creek, Austin Creek, Jordan Creek, Lexie (Zebo) Zebe, Ian Creek, Dani (Justin) Ault, Seth Gooch, Shelby Creek and Carter Creek; and 10 great-grandkids. Family was his pride and joy!
A private service has been planned for Thursday, Jan. 21, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be in Cavalry Cemetery, Philo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Tolono Volunteer Fire Department or Mills Breast Cancer Institute. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, will be handling the arrangements.