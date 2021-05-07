PENFIELD — James “Jim” T. Evans, 74, of Penfield passed away Wednesday evening (May 5, 2021) at Hilltop Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Charleston.
He was born Dec. 30, 1946, in Muscle Shoals, Ala., a son of Jim A. and Ruby (Landers) Evans.
He is survived by a son, Cody (Rebecca) Evans of Pflugerville, Texas; a daughter, Alana (David) Stagnolia of Columbus, Ind.; a sister, Judy (Tom) Gordon of Champaign; four grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Kingery, Austin Evans, Lane (Hannah) Stagnolia and Millie Stagnolia; and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth, Wyatt and Harper.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kitty Evans.
Jim dedicated his life to being a carpenter working with the Champaign Carpenters Union.
He was a man of strong faith, currently attending Bible Baptist Church, Rantoul.
Private services will be held at a later date. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.