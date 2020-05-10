URBANA — James Alexander Farmer Jr., 89, of Urbana passed away at 3:35 p.m. Monday (May 4, 2020) at Meadowbrook Health Center in Urbana.
Services will be held at a later date.
James was born in New York City on March 12, 1931, to parents James A. Farmer and Margaret (Belknap) Farmer. They preceded him in death.
On Jan. 25, 1955, Jim married Helen Sweeney in New York City; she survives. Also surviving are their children, James S. (Jennifer) Farmer of Trevor, Wis., and Paul A. Farmer of Sammamish, Wash. His sister, Sylvia Hultkrans of Boulder, Colo., three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive him.
Jim attended Hamilton College, Union Theological Seminary and Columbia Teachers College, earning an Ed.D. He played football and tennis in college and was captain of both teams.
He was a professor of adult and continuing education for the University of Illinois for 24 years, 1974-1998. Before teaching, Jim was a minister at Riverside Church in New York City, where he got to know the Rev. Martin Luther King.
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed scuba diving; he completed over 1,600 dives. He and Helen loved spending summers in Canada on the Ottawa River with family and friends.
Jim was a devoted husband, committed family man and a man of great integrity and generosity of spirit.
Memorial contributions may be made in James’ honor to the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts or to Clark-Lindsey Village. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.