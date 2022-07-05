ST. JOSEPH — James “Jack” John Fiscus, 72, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at home in St. Joseph.
Jack was born on Feb. 26, 1950, in Champaign to Myrlen and Margaret (Staver) Fiscus. He married Jessica A. Gaines on Oct. 6, 2008, in Champaign.
Jack is survived by his wife; three daughters, Pamela Cohan, Debra Ford and Heather Ford; three sons, Joseph Ford, Robert Fiscus and Mike Fiscus; grandchildren Katrina Cohan, Seth Fiscus and others; and a sister, Kathy (Bob) Leischner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Randolph Fiscus; three dogs, Babe, Molly and Tipsy; and a cat, Snowball.
Jack loved to work on cars and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He also loved to hunt when he was younger.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Burial of cremated remains with military rites will be held at a later date in Grandview Memorial Gardens.
Please join Jack’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.