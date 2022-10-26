CHAMPAIGN — James Conway Forrester, 62, passed away Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022).
He was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Tuscola, to his beloved parents, Harry and Rose Forrester.
Jim married the love of his life, Toni, in 2002 after a 15-year courtship. This marriage brought many blessings, including daughter Jessica Gomez (Gustavo) and son Garrett Nale. More blessings followed with four of the best grandchildren one could ask for in life, who affectionately called him “Jimpa" — Bradyn Nale, Tess Nale, Joaquin Gomez and Andres’ Gomez. Jim’s family was dear to his heart and provided countless precious memories that warmed his soul.
Jim is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; siblings, Gary Forrester (Talei), Nancy Braun (Gordon), Rita Grider (Danny) and Rose Anne Oberheide (Bill); many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; his best friends, Mark Hartman and John Molloy, whom he considered his brothers; and bonus son, Shaun Ellzey.
Jim was preceded in death by his very special grandfather, A. L. Grundy; parents; daughter, Erin; and brother-in-law, Gordon.
A graduate of Champaign Centennial High School in 1979, Jim completed degrees from Western Illinois University (1983) and the University of Illinois (1985). He formed many friendships through his educational career and moments spent with dear friends, which brought him a calming sense of peace. He worked as a school social worker in Decatur Public Schools for 33 years, retiring in 2018. He held the position of president of the Decatur Education Association for two years prior to retirement.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Thursday, Nov. 10, with a service to follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Jim asks that donations be made to Austin’s Place (women’s shelter), Planned Parenthood of Illinois, Be the Match or the Henry Schueler 41 & 9 Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research (henryschueler.org).
Jim fought a long and hard battle with MDS. He was truly inspirational. He thanks you for your love, friendship and generosity.
Condolences may be sent to the family at morganmemorialhome.com.