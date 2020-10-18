SHAVANO PARK, Texas — James Foster Rapier, age 89, of Shavano Park, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, with his family at his side.
Foster, as he was known to all, was born in Alton on Aug. 25, 1931, to Leland and Catherine Rapier. Foster attended Roman Catholic parochial schools in Bloomington. He graduated from Trinity High School in 1950 and was inducted into the Bloomington Central Catholic Hall of Fame in 2006 recognizing his outstanding athletic achievements.
Foster met the love of his life, Frances Daleiden, Class of 1949 at Trinity. They were married in 1953 while Foster attended John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio. Foster was a standout football player for the Blue Streaks from 1950-54. He attracted the attention of the Cleveland Browns, but was called to duty in the U.S. Army in 1954 upon graduation from John Carroll. He served our country for two years at Fort Eustis, Va., while playing Army football.
While in the Army, Foster and Frances welcomed their first child, Carole Rapier Clark (Michael) of Shavano Park, Texas, in 1955. Following his honorable discharge, Foster began his professional career with the Equitable Life Insurance Company in Bloomington, a tremendous career that lasted for the next 32 years. Theresa Rapier Swift (Terry) of Georgetown, Ind., was born in 1957, followed by Mary Rapier Millage (Tim) of Boerne, Texas, in 1961. Christopher James Rapier (Jill) of Champaign was born in 1966. Frances and the children survive.
The Rapier family was part of the founding of St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church in Champaign in 1968.
Foster was a storyteller. His life included many adventures as an active father, coach, craftsman, hunter, fisherman and golfer. His exploits are well documented in family history. He never knew a stranger and his personable style related so well to people from all walks of life, but he enjoyed his family the most. His pride and joy was being a grandfather and great-grandfather and it put a bounce in his step. His 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren loved his devotion to their games and various important life events. Foster and Frances were always there, without fail. He fought the good fight and will be missed dearly by his loving family.
His marriage to Frances was a model of devotion to the very end. Her constant care and vigilance for him was a wonderful example of unconditional love. His, “I sure do love you, Mom,” will echo in our hearts for years to come.
The Rapier family would like to thank the staff of The Etta Senior Living at Shavano Park for their heartfelt care throughout Foster’s final five years. Following a funeral Mass at noon Oct. 21 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Foster will be buried in a private family ceremony with military honors at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Geneva School of Boerne for tuition support where Foster’s granddaughter and son-in-law are part of the faculty (113 Cascade Caverns Rd., Boerne, TX 78015). You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with: Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX, 78232 – (210) 495-8221.