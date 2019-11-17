PAXTON — James Wesley Fowler, 76, of Fisher passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Accolade Healthcare facility in Paxton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, with a memorial service at 7 p.m., at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar Road, Mahomet. Per his wishes, he will be cremated.
Jim was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Holiday, the son of Homer and Katie Fowler. He married Sandra Rand in 1961; they divorced in 1976. He then married Pamela Young on Jan. 8, 1977.
Jim is survived by his wife, Pamela Fowler, and their children, Gary (Mindy) Fowler of Westerville, Ohio, Lesa (Kyle) Wilcoxon of Mahomet, Christopher (Mindy) Fowler of Tuscola and Katie (TJ) Hewerdine of Fisher.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ashley Anderson, Courtney Fowler, Sadie Wilcoxon, Addi Fowler, Chloe Fowler, Logan Fowler, Colton Hewerdine and Finn Hewerdine; and two great-grandchildren, Connor Anderson and Emma Anderson.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Homer and Katie Fowler; brothers Homer Fowler, Mike Fowler and Ronnie Fowler; and sisters Vera Bootle, Sandra Black, Pat Gumm and Zella Slafer. His sister Doris Doty survives.
Jim graduated from Cowden High school in 1961. He became an Illinois State Police trooper in 1968. He retired from the Illinois State Police in 1993 after 25 years of proud service. He then worked at the Urbana federal courthouse for the next 15 years as a court security officer.
He loved being outside and working in his vegetable garden and the yard. He never met a person that he could not start a conversation with. His main passion was fishing, especially catfishing, and he was an avid morel mushroom hunter and would never give up his secret place.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.
