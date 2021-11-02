TUSCOLA — James Franklin Harbaugh, 90, of Tuscola passed away at 5:42 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 30, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola. The Rev. Jason M. Braaten will officiate. Burial with military rites conducted by the Tuscola VFW and Newman American Legion will be in Tuscola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the church in Tuscola. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
James was born on July 24, 1931, in Tuscola. He was a son of Benjamin Franklin and Cuma Ethel (Wallace) Harbaugh. He married Ethel Marie Belles on Feb. 14, 1953, in Tuscola. She passed away on Dec. 31, 2010.
He is survived by three children, the Rev. James F. Harbaugh and wife Janice of Roseville, Minn., Terry L. Harbaugh and wife Rhonda of Pesotum and Cindy M. Ekstrom of Tuscola; five granddaughters, Dagmar Clutter, April Doyle and husband Wade, Christine Schwab, Maria Cote and husband Dan and Joanna Biessener and husband Adam; and seven great-grandchildren, Christian Rose, Natalie and Nolan Doyle, Charlotte and David Cote and Elise and James Biessener.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Franklin Harbaugh and Cuma Ethel (Wallace) Harbaugh Rahn; stepfather, Fred J. Rahn; wife, Ethel Marie Harbaugh; one brother, Benjamin Quinn Harbaugh; one stepsister, Betty (Rahn) Leonard; and his son-in-law, Michael Ekstorm.
James was a 1949 graduate of Tuscola High School. He served in the Illinois National Guard, Co C 123 Inf. 44th Division and the 44th Headquarters Detachment for two years. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Amphibious Force during the Cold War from January 1951 to October 1954. He served in the Naval Reserve as an instructor and retired as a chief petty officer after 26 years of service to his country.
James worked at Quantum-Lyondell Chemical Plant as a maintenance mechanic and supervisor. He retired in 1991 with over 36 years of service.
He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tuscola.
James served on the Tuscola City Council and served as an auxiliary police officer for the city of Tuscola. James worked for the Tuscola Park District and umpired baseball games. He was an awesome bowler; he maintained a 200 average when he bowled in the leagues at the Hi-Way Bowl in Tuscola. He loved to fish, going on frequent fishing trips to Montauk State Park in southern Missouri on the Current River.
James was a life member of the LST 325 Memorial, and he was a Blue Crew Member of the LST 325, the U.S. Navy Memorial in Washington D.C., Illinois LST Association, National LST Association, Parkland Alumni Association, a life member of the American Legion Stanton Burgett Post 201 of Newman, and he was a life member of the Tommy Martin VFW Post 10009 in Tuscola.
James was the last living charter member of the Tuscola Lions Club, which started in 1956, and he served all the offices of the club. He served as district governor for District 1-E in 1987-1988 and 1995-1996. He served as state secretary/treasurer for two years. He was Melvin Jones fellow, Lions of Illinois Foundation fellow and life member of the Tuscola Lions Club. He has received many Lions International President Certificates and awards.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Tuscola Lions Club.