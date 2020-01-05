CHAMPAIGN — James Roland Freeman, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Feb. 3, 1936, in Champaign, to Glen and Mary (Matteson) Freeman. Jim married Shirley Ann Todd on Sept. 20, 1959, in Champaign.
Jim is survived by his wife; children, Mark Freeman and Bryan Freeman; grandchildren, Jamee (C.P.) Collins, Travis (T.T.) Freeman, Dylan (Taylor) Freeman and Chase Freeman of Lafayette, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Caley, Drew, Kingston, Jaxson, Jameson, Jase, Braydon, Bria, Launa and Gabrielle; and brother, Gary L. (Sharon) Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Andrew Freeman; four sisters; and two brothers.
Jim was an avid Cardinals baseball and Illini sports fan, and he loved watching everything sports. He enjoyed fishing, playing fast-pitch softball and running Grandpa’s Taxi Service for his grandkids.
A celebration of life service will be held in Jim’s honor at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Lutz Braunig will officiate. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.