ALLERTON — James David Glasgow, 66, of Braden River, Fla., formerly of Allerton, passed away peacefully at 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Braden River Rehabilitation Center in Florida.
David was born July 26, 1955, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, to parents Virgil and Viola (Smith) Glasgow, Allerton.
David was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Dennis; and a sister, Linda Keehner.
He is survived by one brother, Ron (Maria) Glasgow of Kankakee; and one sister, Diana Glasgow of Champaign; nieces Brenda (Rob) Hlawek, of Hebron, Md., Sherri Morris of Hersher, Jennifer Kelly of Seminole, Fla., and Paula (Scott) Padgett of Paris; great-nephews Daniel and David Hlawek, Austin Nelson and Anthony Kelly; and great-nieces Kendra and Natallie Morris; several cousins; and special friends the McDaniel family of Bradenton, Fla., formerly Broadlands.
The family would especially like to thank Paul and Kathy McDaniel, Bradenton, Fla., for their continued friendship and support of David throughout the past several years.
Private graveside services were held July 10, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Newman.