CHARLESTON — James Lee “Jim” Greathouse, 88, of Charleston passed away Monday (July 8, 2019) at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jim was born June 17, 1931, in Hindsboro, to Ray and Ruth (Allen) Greathouse. He married Chloanne Reedy, and they had four children together. He later married Minnie Mead.
Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a member of Hindsboro United Methodist Church, the Hindsboro Masonic Lodge 837 and the American Legion.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Minnie.
He is survived by four children, Lee Ann Davis of Arcola, Elaine Komada (Jeff McCollum) of Lerna, Malinda (Dick) Reece of Arcola and Jami Greathouse (Tammie Lovett) of Urbana; two brothers, Terrance (Barbara) Greathouse of College Station, Texas, and Carlyle (Noelle) Greathouse of Hindsboro; one sister, Sue VanDyke of Brentwood, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Cindy Davis of Arcola, Jimmy Kay (Stevie) Vandeventer of Camargo, April (Quinn) Karpus-Weddle of Mattoon, Jessica (Adam) Clapp of Monticello, Ashley Karpus of Austin, Texas, and Tony Komada of Monticello; and six great-grandchildren, Thomas and Reece Vandeventer, Willa, Cadence and Jaxie Clapp and Violet Weddle.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in VanVoorhis Cemetery.
For those who wish, memorials may be made to Hindsboro United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Lincolnland Hospice for their excellent care.
