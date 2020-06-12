CHAMPAIGN — On Sunday, June 7, 2020, James Greggory “Greg” Peters passed away at home at the age of 52 after a third battle with cancer.
Greg was born on Nov. 25, 1967, in Bloomington, Ill. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1985 and was a journeyman electrician with Local 601.
Greg had a passion for sports, music and animals. His undeniable charm was underlined by his resilience, his big heart and his ability to make you laugh until you cried.
Greg was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Bulls fan. It wasn’t out of the ordinary to see him dressed in head-to-toe Jordan apparel with a matching eye patch.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ron Hubert; stepmother, Betty Peters; sister, Tammy Hubert; maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as his beloved dog, Shadow.
Greg is survived by his mother, Patricia (Kitchen) Hubert, and father, Ronald Peters; his sisters, Ashley Hubert (Nick) and Shantel Hubert; his brothers, Chad Hubert (Leslie) and Rodney Saffer; and wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Greg would love donations sent to American Humane at americanhumane.org. Cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.IllianaCremationSociety.com.