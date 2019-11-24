CHAMPAIGN — James Everett Grider Sr., 90, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Newman Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Newman, Ill.
He was born May 13, 1929, in rural Champaign County, Ill. Jim married Dorothea Mae Saathoff on Aug. 18, 1951, in Coronado, Calif.
Jim is survived by his wife; his children, Danny (Rita) Grider, Barbara Anderson, JR (Pat) Grider, Jolene Grider, and Patti Grider; his grandchildren, Jim, Jennifer, Jeff, Christina, Jill, David, and Nick; seven great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sons-in-law John Anderson and Ken Rauckman.
Jim was the owner of Grider Truck and Auto Repair until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and was a member of the American Legion for 49 years.
A memorial visitation will be held in Jim’s honor from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, Ill. Private interment will take place at Prairieview Cemetery in Savoy, lll.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s name to the organization of the donor’s choosing. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.