TILTON — James H. Woodard Jr., 78, of Tilton passed away at 3:16 a.m. Tuesday (March 2, 2021) at home.
He was born on April 25, 1942, in Danville, the son of James H. and Vera Russell Woodard Sr. He married Susan Haurez on April 15, 1978, in Tilton. She survives.
Survivors also include three sons, Jim Woodard, Tim (Dena) Haurez and Randy (Beth) Haurez; two daughters, Dawn Woodard and Wendi (Shannon) Biggs; and eight grandchildren, Josh Singleton, Justin Singleton, Brayden Biggs, Hannah Singleton, Hunter Haurez, Hailee Haurez, Landen Haurez and Tanner Haurez.
James was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Albert “Short” Lyons.
“Woody” was a longtime member of the Elks club and a Mason. He enjoyed building trades and was a tool and die engineer and had worked for Tri-Dan Tool. His career spanned 50 years. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, golfing, cooking and bowling. He also enjoyed his two nicknames of “Woody” or “Butch.” Most of all, he loved spending time with family; they always came first.
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Clay Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Songer Cemetery, Tilton. Public visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Robison Chapel. Everyone is welcome. Please keep your visit short so that who wish to pay their respects may do so. Masks and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Danville Carle Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at robisonchapel.com.