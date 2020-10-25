CHAMPAIGN — James H. Hallett, 82, of Champaign died at 9:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Evergreen Assisted Living, Champaign.
Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
James was born on Oct. 11, 1938, in Sullivan, Ind., the son of William and Eva Hart Hallett. He married Mary Clements on Dec. 18, 1959, in Sullivan, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jeff (Kitty) Hallett of Jasper, Ind.; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Jake) Myers and William Hallett; one great-granddaughter, Anna Myers; and two sisters, Martha Conner of Paris and Betty Jean Chambers of Carlisle, Ind.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth.
James was employed by the UI as a steam distribution operator.
He was a member of C-U Church, Champaign, and he was involved in Bible Study Fellowship.
James loved fishing and Illini sports.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Tenwek Inc. Endoscopy Fund, interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E126579&id=57. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.