HOOPESTON — James Harold “Jimmy” Polson, 56, of Hoopeston passed away at 8:45 a.m. Saturday (June 5, 2021) at home.
He was born Sept. 13, 1964, in Hoopeston, the son of Ollie Aaron Polson Jr. and Mary Anna (Gilpin) Moss. He married Mary Jo Rush on May 23, 1997, in Hoopeston. She survives in Hoopeston.
He is also survived by one daughter, Ashley Polson of Ellenwood, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Sharon Polson of Hoopeston; three grandchildren, Khloe, Scotty and Nathaniel; four nieces and nephews, Mark (Tara) Polson, Michelle (Jeff) Compton, Lea Renee (Tim) Glass and Matt (Brandi) Carl; several great-nieces and -nephews; several great-great-nieces and -nephews; adopted son, Kevin (Angie) Strawser; and adopted daughter, Kym (Tom) Faulkner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Terry Polson; adopted grandson, Alex Faulkner; and two very special friends, Matt Coons and Marti Kaeb.
Jimmy was a truck driver for Sygma and later drove for Expedited Freight. He was Southern Baptist but most recently attended The Vineyard Church in Danville. He was a member of the Hoopeston Masonic Star Lodge 709 and Historical Society of Hoopeston. Jimmy was also a member of the Hoopeston Jaycees, where he was very active, serving as past president, festival chairman, Illinois Jaycees past region director, membership VP team member and JCI senator 66154.
Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Larry Baughn officiating. Masonic rites will be held by the Hoopeston Masonic Star Lodge 709 prior to the memorial service. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery, Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice, Hoopeston Masonic Star Lodge 709, or H.A.R.T. Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Jimmy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.