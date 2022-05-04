RANKIN — James Allen Hays Sr., 85, of Rankin passed away Monday (May 2, 2022) at Arcadia of Clifton.
James was born to Marie and Lloyd Hays on March 23, 1937. James was a loving husband father and papaw and was a very hard worker throughout his life. He loved playing the lottery and watching WWF wrestling, the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame football.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving him are a son, Jim (Heather) Hays of Rantoul; daughter Tammy (Glenn) Hays of Rankin; daughter Christy (Jim) Hobson of Paxton; 10 grandchildren, Joslyn, Heather, Angel, William, Michael, Alyssa, Megan, Jacob, Jesse and Kaylee; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Steele, and nephew, JR Steele, of Chesterton, Ind.
Private family services will be performed by Lux Memorial Chapel.