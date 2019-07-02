THOMASBORO — James E. “Jim” Henson, 78, of Thomasboro passed away at 6:25 a.m. Monday (July 1, 2019) at Hawthorne Inn Manor Court, Danville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7 p.m.
Jim was born May 19, 1941, in Paxton, the son of Orville and Roxie Fox Henson. He married Donna Golden, and together they had one daughter, Jana. He later married Laura Crowe on May 28, 1983, in Downs. She survives.
Along with his wife, Laura, he is survived by one daughter, Jana (Scott) Sage of rural Gifford; one stepson, Chuck (Susie) Fry of Farmer City; three grandchildren, Wyatt Sage, Patrick (Brittany) Fry and Jessica Fry; and two great-grandchildren, Victoria and Auna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Shirley Henson, Barbara Keefe and Zelda Kuchenbrod; one brother, Tom Henson; one granddaughter, Misty; and stepson, Jim Fry.
Jim graduated from Paxton High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 in the 1st Infantry. Jim worked at CIPS/Ameren for 39 years, retiring in 2002. Over the years, he had lived in Gibson City, Mattoon, Gays and Rantoul before moving to Thomasboro in 2007. He was a member of Paxton Church of Christ, the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150, Paxton Masonic Lodge 416 A.F. & A.M. and Mt. Olivet Commandery 38.
Jim enjoyed playing guitar and singing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.