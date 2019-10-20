SEYMOUR — James "Jim" T. Heringer, 79, of Seymour died early Thursday morning (Oct. 17, 2019) of natural causes.
Jim was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Covington, Ky. Jim started his career with Baldwin Piano and Organ Company as a sales manager in Cincinnati, Ohio, and subsequently opened his own dealership in Champaign in 1967. Jim was an avid golfer earlier in his life and was also an active member at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet.
He is survived by his wife, Claire of Seymour; their daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Joe Sanders of Powell, Ohio; son and daughter-in-law, Wade and Sarah Heringer of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; and grandchildren, Bryton and Weston Heringer and Evan and Mason Sanders.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Mary Heringer; baby sister, Mary Margaret; and brother, Charlie.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.) at the church. Friends are welcome to join the family at the church luncheon after Mass. In accordance with family wishes, Jim will be cremated after Mass and his ashes will be buried in Kentucky.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.