MAHOMET — James R. Householder, 70, of Mahomet passed away at 5:26 p.m. Monday (Nov. 8, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at noon Friday, Nov. 12, at Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet. Visitation will be from 10 to noon Friday at the church.
James was born July 17, 1951, in Fairbury, the son of Raymond and Alice Swanson Householder. He married Nancy Bateman on March 28, 1998, in Fairbury. She survives.
Also surviving are her son, Niko Householder, and daughter, Natalie Householder, both of Mahomet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
James worked as a computer programmer at SURS for nearly 30 years.
He was a member of CU Church. He enjoyed woodworking, art and his pets. He loved spending time with his wife and kids and enjoyed photographing the many fond family vacation memories.
Memorial contributions may be made to CU Church or Mansfield United Methodist Church.
