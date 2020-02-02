TOLONO — James A. Houston, 80, of Tolono, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Jim was preceded in death by both his parents, Alfred and Alma Houston, also of Tolono.
He is survived by two sons, Larry J. Houston of Bement and Russell A. Houston (Misty) of St. Joseph; two sisters, Jo Thompson and Frances Houston; and five grandchildren.
Jim was a lifelong farmer in Champaign County, farming most of his years for Noel Farms. He began farming full time in 1956 and “retired” from farming in 2016. He was a model-train enthusiast and enjoyed spending his free time refurbishing Lionel model trains.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home, with a graveside service immediately to follow at Prarie View Cemetery in Savoy.
