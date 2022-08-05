James Huron Aug 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WESTVILLE — James Huron, 56, of Westville died at 8:20 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rortvedt Funeral Services, 3 S. Hodge St., Tilton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos