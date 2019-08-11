Toulon — James Ingels, 90, of Toulon and formerly of LaFayette, died peacefully and surrounded by family at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Unity Point Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
Jim was born on June 19, 1929, in Peoria, a son of Larkin Gaar Ingels and Bessie Austin Ingels. He married Frances Mary McCaughey Ingels on July 6, 1952, in Galesburg.
He is survived by four daughters, Kay Ingels (Daryl Hoover) of Wyoming, Ill., Mary Ingels (Nick Southwell) of Bellevue, Wash., Sue Ingels (Dennis Cluver) of Champaign and Carol Ingels (Jeff Frantzen) of Kewanee; one grandson, James Mauck (Christina Harmon Mauck) of Champaign; one great-granddaughter, Serena Joy Mauck; one niece, Oriana Green; several cousins; and many close friends at Sunshine Village. He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Ida Margaret; his parents; his wife, Fran; his older brother, Gaar Austin Ingels; and his companion, Jackie Houlihan.
Jim graduated from LaFayette High School and the University of Illinois. He served in the Kewanee unit of Illinois National Guard from 1948 to 1951.
Jim and Fran were proprietors of the LaFayette Greenhouse for nearly 40 years. “Flowers for all occasions” was their motto. Jim’s corsages, flower arrangements and poinsettias helped multiple generations of the local community celebrate life milestones. Jim served for 19 years on the LaFayette and Toulon-LaFayette Unit District school boards, and he was a long-time Lions Club member. He also worked on establishing the Black Hawk East campus of Blackhawk College.
Throughout his life, he made time for fishing with his father, family, and long-time friends. He and Fran shared their deep appreciation of the natural world with their daughters through walks in the woods searching for wildflowers, gooseberries and mushrooms and observing the changing seasons.
After retiring in 1991, Jim and Fran traveled throughout the Western U.S. and Hawaii. Their most favorite destinations were Oregon to visit Jim's brother Austin, the Rocky Mountains in Colorado, the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming and Glacier National Park in Montana. During his later years, he enjoyed short road trips to restaurants and other favorite places with his companion, Jackie. Jim closely followed the musical pursuits of his grandson, James.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Haskell Funeral and Cremation Services in Toulon. Veronica Haskell, certified funeral celebrant, will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Parks Conservation Association, https://www.npca.org/, or the Hearing Loss Association of America, https://www.hearingloss.org. Condolences may be left for his family at www.haskellfuneral.com.