DANVILLE — James "Jim" Lee Ingram, 80, of Danville passed away Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020).
He was born in Danville on Jan. 8, 1940, the son of Lee W. and Madge Ingram. On April 11, 1987, Jim married the love of his life, Anita (Green) Ingram; she survives.
Also surviving are his son, Michael (Michelle) Ingram; daughter, Anne (James) Christison; sisters, Betty Montgomery, Mary Holycross, Rita (Jerry) Barnes and Joyce (Bob) Peavler; grandchildren, April (Dave) Smysor, Dylon (Hanna) McClellan, Dakota McClellan, Samantha Christison and Jeffrey Christison; great-grandchildren, Grant Smysor, Owen Smysor, Karson Olson and Kaylor Olson; special nephew, Tim (Leslie) Holycross; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parent and brothers-in-law, Jack Holycross and Joe Montgomery.
Jim graduated from Oakwood High School. He owned and operated his own garage in Rossville for eight years before working for the State of Illinois as an auto mechanic at the Urbana garage. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served at the Aleutian Islands off of Alaska. Jim loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Second Church of Christ. He met his second wife, Anita, at that church.
Jim liked to take walks to the lake. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, riding his bicycle around the neighborhood and climbing lighthouses around the United States with his wife, Anita.
A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Second Church of Christ, 3350 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61834, with Dale DeNeal officiating. Visitation will take place prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place in Gordon Cemetery, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Jim's name to the Building Fund at Second Church of Christ or the Danville Public Library. Please join Jim's family in sharing memories and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.