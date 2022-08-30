HENNING — James J. “Jim” Potter, 85, of Henning passed away at 8:15 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28, 2022) at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care, Hoopeston.
He was born Oct. 20, 1936, in Danville, the son of Harold and Genevieve (Dickman) Potter. He married Doris Jean McQueen in Danville, and she survives.
He is also survived by four daughters, Debra (Mike) Robling of Hoopeston, Terri (Randy) Leibach of Indian Springs, Sherri (Fred) Mikalik of Bismarck and Rachel (Jeff) Bryant of Danville; one son, Ben (Linda) Potter of Georgetown; one sister, Linda (Alfred) Story of Danville; two sisters-in-law, Cindy (Nello) Fatigati and Wilma Duncan; 15 grandchildren, Tyler Robling, Brooke (JD) Stewart, CM Sgt. Cade (Kim) Potter, Ben (Brook) Potter, Jennifer (Cole) Wear, Kristen Wilson, Katie (Ben) Hensold, Emily Leibach, Zac (Anne) Mikalik, Nate Mikalik, Andy, Kayla and Kimberly Wireman and Kayla and Adam Bryant; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Andrew; and twin sister, Judy.
Jim was a lifetime farmer. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1963, serving four years in the Armored Tank Division. He was a member of The Rock Church in Danville and later attended New Beginnings of Hoopeston. He was the former mayor of Henning and previously served on the Bismarck school board. After retirement, Jim and his wife, Doris, spent 10 years antiquing in several states, including Colorado.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the funeral home, with Mike Robling officiating. Burial will follow in Gundy Cemetery, rural Bismarck, with military rites accorded by Hoopeston American Legion Post 384.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice, 200 Laird Lane, Watseka, IL 60970, or Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care, 423 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Jim’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.