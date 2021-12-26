CHAMPAIGN — James E. Jeffers, 91, died at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home in Champaign.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Jim was born Feb. 4, 1930, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, a son of Ralph and Fannie (Carr) Jeffers. He married Flora Birlingmair on April 21, 1952, in Lexington. She died July 4, 2000. He later married Maxine Dodd on Dec. 8, 2001. She died Jan. 8, 2021.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Jeffers of Champaign and Dawn (Roland Bailey) Jeffers-Borski of Indianapolis; a son, Jim (Dee) Jeffers of Mahomet; four grandchildren, Dustin (Nikki) Jeffers of Chicago, Joshua (Macy) Jeffers of Mahomet, Kolby (Jenna) Jeffers of Mahomet and Jourdann (Nick) Barnes of Indianapolis; and five great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jeffers, and a sister, Patty Gadeken.
Jim was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign. He enjoyed cars and gardening and was a member of the Sadorus Gun Club. Jim spent four years in the Navy during the Korean War. He worked for Illinois Power Company for 41 years, earning retirement in 1989.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.