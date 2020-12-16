ARCOLA — James Nolan Jenkins, 91, of Arcola passed away Sunday (Dec. 13, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private services will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at Edwards Funeral Home. The Rev. Don Winch will officiate. Burial will be in Arcola Cemetery.
Jim was born on March 4, 1929, in Kemp, to Virgil E. “Bud” and Nina L. (Turner) Jenkins. Jim attended Hindsboro High School, where he and his classmates were the last class to graduate from Hindsboro High. Jim married Clara Jane Hood, his wife of 66 years, in August 1954, in Humboldt.
She survives, along with their two sons, Jeff Jenkins and wife Julie of Arcola and Jon Jenkins and wife Teresa of rural Charleston; four grandchildren, Jessie Jenkins of Arcola, Rodger Ocheltree and wife Sol of Las Cruces, N.M., Nicole Dewey and husband Carl of Homer and Jon James Jenkins and wife Lauren of Gallatin, Tenn.; and seven great-grandchildren, Nysa, Hunter, Matthew, Haley, Carson, Colton and Addison.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim farmed for several years and owned and operated several businesses in Arcola over the years. He was a member of the Arcola Police Department as an auxiliary officer and also volunteered at the Arcola Lions Club.
Jim had three great joys — family, motorcycles and hunting. He often mixed all three together, including many close friends. He enjoyed hunting with friends and family all over Illinois and out west. He loved to ride and work on motorcycles. Jim started riding Indian motorcycles at a young age and continued riding into his 70s with trips across the country, including his ride up Pikes Peak and to the Key West. He later rode only locally but continued to ride into his 80s.
Jim’s kind heart and loving manner for family and friends will be truly missed.
Memorials may be made to the Arcola Lions Club.