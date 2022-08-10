MONTICELLO — James D. "Jim Bob" Raney, 76, of Monticello passed away at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence.
Jim Bob was born April 12, 1943, in Champaign, the son of Lewis Alphonus and Edith Mae (Ellis) Raney. He married Connie G. Sims in 1977 in Rantoul.
He is survived by his wife and 43-plus-years soulmate, Connie Raney of Monticello; three daughters, Jennifer Raney (Marvin Bayless) of Mahomet, Stephanie Empson (Jason) of Seymour and Vicky Irene of Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Catherine Hobbs and Shirley Shelmadine, both of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Jr.; a daughter, Crystal; six brothers, Herman, Bobbie, Billy, Donnie Sr., Richard and David Raney; and two sisters, Betty Cruise and Carol Williams.
Jim Bob was a retired laborer and machine operator. He was a member of the Laborers Local 703 of Urbana. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting in the summer, and hiking.
He loved his little dogs, horses, going to auctions and the Chicago Cubs, and was always doing something. He never met a stranger and was always friendly to all he saw.
Celebration of life services will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Ingram Cemetery, White Heath. Then a potluck will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lodge Church of God, 2168 Church St., Lodge. The family requests Cubs clothing or casual attire in his memory.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.