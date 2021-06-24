ROBERTS — James "Jim" Friedman, 55, of Roberts passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, at 7:33 p.m. Sunday (June 20, 2021).
His funeral service will be a small private one for immediate family only. Burial will be in Germanville Township Cemetery, Chatsworth. Memorials in James’ name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Jim was born on Sept. 16, 1965, to John and Betty (Grieder) Friedman. He married the love of his life, Angie Taylor, on June 28, 2002, in Paxton. She survives.
Jim is also survived by his brother, Joe (Cheri) Friedman of Gibson City; sister, Lori (Dave) Welsh of Richwood, Ohio; sister, Lana Friedman of Champaign; brother, Jason (Lori) Friedman of Urbana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jay.
Jim was a hard and dedicated worker who spent 33 years employed by Eagle Wings Industries of Rantoul and also spent many years helping his dad farm.
He loved fabricating and working on his classic Mopars, especially his cherished 1968 Dodge Charger, which he has owned since high school.
Jim was a fun guy to be around and could always be counted on when someone needed him. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle and friend who will be forever missed by all of us who loved him dearly.